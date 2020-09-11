GoByte (GBX) Reaches Market Cap of $237,540.14

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $237,540.14 and approximately $8,568.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007178 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

