Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 3,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

About Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bank (Chico, CA) provides various banking products and services in northern California. The company offers a range of personal and business banking services, including checking and money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; home loans; and commercial loans.

