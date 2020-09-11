Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0022

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $70,583.16 and $45.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024655 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004115 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004552 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000418 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

