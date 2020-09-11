GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GPX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,295. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 181,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 224.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 297,699 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

