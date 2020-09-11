Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $14.50. Graham shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 32,900 shares trading hands.

GHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Graham had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Graham by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

