Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of GWB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 311,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $749.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $34,911.00. Also, Director James Brannen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

