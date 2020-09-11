GridCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $707.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $707.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

