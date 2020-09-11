Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.68. 823,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 295,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Griffon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

