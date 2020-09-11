GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. GSE Systems shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 79,200 shares.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,365 shares in the company, valued at $516,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

