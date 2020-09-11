Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) Receives €18.83 Average PT from Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($22.16).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.94 ($18.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a one year high of €25.38 ($29.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.