Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.04 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $52.04 million and $664,726.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,350.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.92 or 0.03583585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.80 or 0.02171850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00474307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00829749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00616234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050626 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013018 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 307,159,291 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

