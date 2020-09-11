Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth $806,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 29.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 33.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 162,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.48. 443,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.54. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

