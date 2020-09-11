Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00013051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,326.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.03562370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.02194142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00468892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00821322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00592336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00050164 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,445,842 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

