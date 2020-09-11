HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HAYS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS HAYPY remained flat at $$15.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.89. HAYS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

