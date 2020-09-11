Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.48-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.42 million.Healthequity also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.48-$1.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $55.19 on Friday. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -204.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

