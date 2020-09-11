HeartBout Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $67,992.39 and $1,027.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.29 or 0.05084699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00036746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052570 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.