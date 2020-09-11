HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HDELY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 13,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.