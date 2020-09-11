Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Receives $57.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,595. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. Hess’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 2,497.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 180,207 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 483,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 508.3% during the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 101,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

