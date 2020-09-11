Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Home Depot by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 41,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 27,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,969. The company has a market cap of $298.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $238.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

