Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.35. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $289.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

