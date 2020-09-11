Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Honest has a market capitalization of $823,144.30 and approximately $91,724.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Honest has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00233450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01603006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00185087 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.