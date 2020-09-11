HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. HOQU has a market cap of $229,451.19 and $1.38 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

