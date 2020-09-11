Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.81. 342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,705. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.