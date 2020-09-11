ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.60 Million

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post sales of $280.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.70 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $307.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.41. 140,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,257. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.37. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6,922.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

