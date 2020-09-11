IG Gold Price Up 2,552.9% Over Last 7 Days (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded up 2,552.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, ABCC and TRX Market. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $83.18 million and $2.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00119197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00226943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.01602702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

