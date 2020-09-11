ILCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $228,582.00 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $228,582.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002683 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002789 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, IDAX, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

