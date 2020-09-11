Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $1.87 million and $4,629.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00119197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00226943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.01602702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00183154 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

