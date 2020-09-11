ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

ING traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 2,890,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,357. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

