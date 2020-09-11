ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
ING traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 2,890,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,357. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
