Ink Achieves Market Capitalization of $588,541.02 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Ink has a total market cap of $588,541.02 and approximately $94,313.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00243000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01603817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000327 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00195913 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.