Innealta Capital LLC Acquires 550 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. 20,748,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,100,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

