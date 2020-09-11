Innealta Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 181,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.7% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 967,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $61.20. 8,179,475 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

