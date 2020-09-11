Innealta Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 181,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.7% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 967,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $61.20. 8,179,475 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.