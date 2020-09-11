Innealta Capital LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 534,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 732.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 193,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 120,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,846. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

