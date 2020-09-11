Innealta Capital LLC Sells 775 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.12. 1,601,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

