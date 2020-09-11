Innealta Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises about 3.8% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. 6,630,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

