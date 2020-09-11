Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Shares Up 1.4%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 436,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,849,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. The company's lead drug compound is Brilacidin, which is in Phase II study for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.