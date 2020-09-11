Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 7,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 28,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 400.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000.

