Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading Up 0.7%

Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 190,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Integra Resrcs from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Integra Resrcs alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $179.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resrcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resrcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.