Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,621,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,228,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

