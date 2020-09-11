Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

INTC traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,621,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,228,369. The company has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

