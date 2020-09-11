Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 115,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $34,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 32,621,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,228,369. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

