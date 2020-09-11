Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 4.5% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.52.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,309,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,223,307. The company has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

