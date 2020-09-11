Interzone (ITZ) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,321.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.21 or 0.03528761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.02184108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00468669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00847341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00580696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049912 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.