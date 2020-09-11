Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 3.0% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,599 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,604.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after acquiring an additional 771,909 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,923,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,077,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 355,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 342,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,073. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.