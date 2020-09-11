Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.38 and last traded at $118.93. Approximately 27,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 147,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.