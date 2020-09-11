Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.43. 11,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.