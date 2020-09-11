Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,786 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $187,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.34. 68,927,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,192,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

