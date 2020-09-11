Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 758,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,808,000 after buying an additional 61,786 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $272.34. The stock had a trading volume of 69,667,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,192,219. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.12.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

