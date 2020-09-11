Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $64.37. 1,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

