Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $9,917.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00119647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00228308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.01605909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00179484 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

