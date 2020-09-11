Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,275 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,096.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $51.97. 613,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,414. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.